WATERTOWN — Mayoral candidate Cody J. Horbacz got the strangest question at the meet the candidates forum at the Italian American Civic Association on Thursday.
By the luck of the draw, he was asked whether he would crack down on city residents keeping goats and chickens in their back yards.
He laughed and thought for a second before telling the 50 people in the audience that he would not enforce any possible code violations regarding chickens and goats.
“I’ve never gotten a question like that before,” the city councilman said. “A person’s house is their house. It’s not up to somebody to say what to do in their house.”
Sponsored by the Women’s Council of Realtors, four City Council and two Jefferson County candidates also participated in the “Meet the Candidates Luncheon.”
The event didn’t create sparks and voters learned nothing new about the races.
Each candidate had three minutes to say why someone should vote for them. They also blindly picked questions out of a cup.
Ironically, former City Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith got a question about his thoughts on the revised City Charter going before the voters on Election Day.
Mr. Smith was the chairman of the charter commission for the 14 months it considered making changes to the document.
“That’s a loaded question,” Councilman Horbacz said about his opponent fielding a question about the proposed new charter.
The third mayoral candidate, Allison I. Crossman, was asked a more serious question. It was about what she thought about the state requiring the city to create a second courtroom in City Hall, so that both City Court judges have their own courtrooms.
She also was asked whether the city should fight the state about it.
Mrs. Crossman, however, said it’s an unfunded mandate that the city will have to do.
Surprisingly, the three mayoral and four council candidates were not asked about the controversial $3.1 million pool and bathhouse project at Thompson Park.
It’s been the most discussed issue of the campaign season, they’ve said.
It was the first time that the three candidates faced each other since the primary campaign last spring. Two debates will be held in the coming weeks.
Council candidates Sarah V. Compo, Robert T. Schorr, Jesse C.P. Roshia and Patrick J. Hickey also attended the event. Judge candidates David A. Renzi and L. Graeme Spicer also were there.
