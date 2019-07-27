CAPE VINCENT — A local group has teamed up with the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, which bounced back from near dissolution a few months ago, to raise funds for a new ambulance.
The Cape Vincent Lions Club kicked off a community campaign in partnership with the squad to garner $200,000 to eventually replace the squad’s ambulance during the French Festival earlier this month, said Daniel A. Wiley, a member of the club and town councilman. Many local businesses, including the French Towne Market, Citizens Bank of Cape Vincent, CRAVE and the Roxy Hotel, Bar and Restaurant have allowed the club to set up donation jugs, and Mr. Wiley said it plans to send out letters to taxpayers, businesses and other organizations to raise support.
The club’s initial efforts have earned it a couple thousand dollars, and the Sons of The American Legion Post 832 have committed to providing a $5,000 donation toward a new ambulance.
“That was a huge kickstart to what we’re trying to accomplish,” Mr. Wiley said. “We’re looking forward to everyone and anyone getting involved.”
While the 13-year-old ambulance remains functional, particularly due to maintenance, it will not last forever. Tim White, vice president of the squad’s board of directors, said the group wants to start saving money so it can purchase a vehicle when it wants.
With enough outreach and the visibility provided by the Lions Club, Mr. White said he hopes the squad could entertain a possible ambulance purchase within the next couple of years.
“My hope is that this doesn’t drag on for the next 10 years,” he said. “We’ve got a working ambulance now and if a maintenance issue does come up, we will deal with it.”
The squad last year was in danger of dissolving when it dwindled to few volunteer emergency medical technicians, which caused a lack of response to emergency calls in the town. The drop in coverage prompted the town to form a committee to evaluate strategies for ensuring Cape Vincent maintained emergency medical transportation coverage.
Volunteers from the committee, several of whom joined the squad’s board of directors, were able to resuscitate the service during the winter, provide 24/7 coverage and improve response rates. First-responders recruited by the Cape Vincent Joint Fire District aided in bolstering emergency medical coverage in the town.
The squad now has part-time employees, 20 to 25 who work at varying hours, and established a billing system, Mr. White said. He said he believes the progress the squad has made in recent months attracted the attention and support of the Lions Club, a significant boost given its reputation and service.
“I think the community has seen the difference and almost seen it like night and day,” Mr. White said. “We think that the level of service people get from the ambulance now is what they should expect and what we try to give them.”
(1) comment
SHould have closed them and consolidated to save money and provide better service.
