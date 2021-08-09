CAPE VINCENT — An early Monday morning fire nearly leveled a summer home on Poplar Tree Bay Road.
According to Cape Vincent fire chief Bill Gould, about 5 a.m. the house at 33674 Poplar Tree Bay Road caught fire.
A neighbor said fire crews arrived quickly on scene, and the home’s occupant had already gotten out of the building when they arrived.
Chief Gould said crews arrived to find the small trailer nearly entirely engulfed in flame.
He said it took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames leaving the house almost entirely destroyed as of late Monday morning. Nothing remained but a charred black shell, which was partially collapsed on one side.
The neighborhood on the east side of Cape Vincent, made up of small seasonal homes with a single-lane road down the center, was a surprisingly easy place to battle the flames, Chief Gould said.
“We could get right in there, there was a hydrant right nearby, we got lucky with this one,” he said.
Chief Gould said the home’s owner wasn’t in town, but their sister was staying in the house. She has an apartment in the village she was able to safely move to immediately after the fire, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.