Woman killed in Thruway crash

CAPE VINCENT — A Cape Vincent man was killed Sunday morning when his motorcycle was struck by a sport utility vehicle on Route 12E.

Chris A. Farrell, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

