CAPE VINCENT — A Monday morning fire at a mobile home on Poplar Tree Bay Road has been ruled unintentional.
At about 5 a.m., the Cape Vincent Fire Department was dispatched to 33634 Poplar Tree Bay Road of Route 12E for the fire. A trailer was fully engulfed in flames by the time they got there, and a woman staying there at the time had gotten out safely.
The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom, and the cause was still unknown to Cape Vincent Fire Chief Bill Gould.
Fire crews were able to knock down the fire in about 45 minutes, saving a shed that was nearby. There were no pets inside, he said, and Cape Vincent fire was assisted by departments from Clayton and Three Mile Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.