CAPE VINCENT — Village taxpayers will likely notice a steep increase in their town tax bill this year, after the Town Board approved the 2022 town budget.
For next year, town property owners will be subject to a tax rate of $1.04 per $1,000 of assessed property value, up from 68 cents per $1,000 last year.
That means the owner of a $100,000 property will owe $104 in town taxes in 2022, up from the $68 they paid last year. Overall, the town expects to bring in $405,147 of its $2,828,000 budget from property taxes, nearly $140,000 more than last year’s property tax revenue.
According to Town Supervisor Edward P. Bender, the steep increase is due almost entirely to the new structure of the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad. The town itself actually cut the amount of property tax funding most of its operations to 65 cents per $1,000 of property in the town, but are devoting 39 cents per $1,000 to the ambulance service.
In late September, the town of Lyme, just south of Cape Vincent, dissolved its fire department’s emergency services program, which maintained the town’s single, volunteer-driven ambulance. Lyme is now covered by CVAS, and is devoting $250,000 of town money to the service in 2022.
Officials said the new consolidated service should be more financially stable, with more paying customers, and provide a more consistent service with a full-time driver and EMT on staff.
Cape Vincent will provide $150,000 in funding for CVAS in 2022.
“It’s going to be better equipped as well, an upgrade from what we had before,” Mr. Bender said. “That’s where we’re going with that. I know it’s expensive, but we have got to provide a service.”
The town had originally planned to spend another $100,000 on the ambulance service, matching the town of Lyme’s contribution. However, that would have likely caused an even larger tax hike, and town residents expressed concerns.
“We were getting some pressure from the people about the price,” Mr. Bender said. “We thought we could do a pretty good job with lessening the cost of the ambulance.”
The rest of the budget holds steady on most other spending. The town’s clerk, assessor, dog controller, highway supervisor and refuse handler are all being given raises, to keep up with the rampant inflation seen this year. The board members and town supervisor are not getting raises themselves, however.
The Town Board is also devoting $2,500 to the Cape Vincent Library. In 2020, they gave the library $5,000 for annual funding, but cut that entirely out of the 2021 budget as the town faced potentially disastrous fiscal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Bender said the town board felt it was important to support the library again this year.
Overall, the town is expecting to bring in about the same amount of money from non-property tax sources as it did last year. Officials have budgeted for $482,350 in sales tax revenue, down significantly from the $550,503 they saw in 2020.
The 2021 budget only called for about $456,000 in sales tax revenue, as officials expected the pandemic would lead to fewer taxable sales.
While some towns in the north country are back to anticipating growth in their sales tax distribution even over 2019, the last ‘normal year’, Cape Vincent is not.
“We’ve made just about the same this year as we did last,” Mr. Bender said.
Town Board members officially adopted this year’s budget during their Nov. 4 meeting.
