CAPE VINCENT — Summertime in the north country generally means more people being out and about, especially in towns and villages on the water like Cape Vincent. This summer is no different, except compared to the previous two summers, this one may be completely different.
For the first time in two summers, the United States will be able to welcome its neighbors to the north, and businesses in Cape Vincent are thankful for that.
Telly’s Inn, which opened in December 2020, has never been able to get the summer traffic that comes from Canada because of COVID-19 travel restrictions — until this year.
“Last year, the border was not opened up at all,” Genevieve T. Letizia, co-owner of Telly’s Inn, said. “So we did not get any of the influx, even during French Festival; the Canadians just didn’t come over, obviously because it was closed. So we’re ready.”
Kristie Stumpf Rork, executive director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, said she too is excited to welcome Canadian citizens back to the Cape, and she said she expects business to increase by around three times as much.
“Like, a lot,” she said.
She also mentioned the importance of Horne’s Ferry being back up and running.
“You have to make mention that the Horne Ferry is starting on May 5, which is going to drive a lot of traffic to Cape Vincent with the border opening back up,” she said. “Since the restrictions have been lifted, and the ferry starting on May 5, we expect to see double the traffic that we saw last year.”
However, the border opening back up is just one of the reasons to be excited about the upcoming summer in Cape Vincent, officials said.
Hope A. Hammond, president of the board for the Cape Vincent Historical Museum, said she is working to get displays and everything ready for a May 28 Open House.
“Right now, we’re trying to refresh the displays, get everything cleaned up and spiffed up in time for May 28,” she said. “We would like to have an open house from 11 till two-ish to celebrate our 30th anniversary of being in the building.”
The museum, which is currently fully staffed by volunteers, moved to its current location on North James Street in the village in 1992, and is currently in one of the oldest buildings in the Cape. The building was used as barracks to house soldiers during the War of 1812.
Ms. Hammond said that the building was offered to the historical society back in 1992 “to occupy that building as a way to display the Cape of yore, the way we used to be, the tourism industry, we’ve had the logging, the fishing, the hotels that used to be here.”
Ms. Hammond said there is a lot about the summertime in Cape Vincent that excites her.
“We love being able to be outside, hopefully, and enjoying the weather if it stays calm and cool, and nice blue skies,” she said. “We get a lot of people wandering around, we get all of our summer people back up, we come to life, we blossom.”
Ms. Stumpf Rork said that there are many aspects of summer that she finds appealing.
“The streets are full, the kids are out,” she said. “During the winter, there’s really a limit to what you can do in town. During the summer, there’s just so much you can do; there’s something going on all the time, so it’s really vibrant.”
Another important aspect to the Cape Vincent summer is the live music people can hear on an almost nightly basis.
Ms. Letizia from Telly’s promises to give “a very personable experience from the minute you walk in the door,” and that includes live music, when on Saturday nights a musician will be on the piano.
“It literally turns magical in here,” she said.
There are Concerts on the Green that are open to the public every Saturday, and they highlight a local musician. The Stroll on Broadway is another music festival that has been going on yearly for about eight or nine years.
The Stroll on Broadway is a music festival held yearly where people can walk up and down Broadway and listen to local musicians, while also shopping local.
“It’s a beautiful time of year anyway,” Ms. Stumpf Rork said. “It benefits our local business, and then (it) also benefits our local musicians because we put the spotlight on them. We’re trying to bring more spotlight to more local musicians.” This includes the Concerts on the Green that take place every Saturday and highlights a local musician.
In the theme of highlighting local musicians, the Cape will also be doing a more centralized music festival on July 30.
“We’re trying to make a music mecca here in Cape Vincent,” Ms. Stumpf Rork said.
Events that are coming up in Cape Vincent include a baseball tournament on July 16 and 17, a tennis tournament on Aug. 27 and 28, a sewing group at the recreation center on Wednesdays, a mahjong group tentatively scheduled for Thursdays, and youth commission baseball.
“Youth commission will be here again all summer, just like they were last summer where they have a kids program where they’re here Monday through Friday, they get ... a healthy meal, and so that will take place again this summer,” Ms. Stumpf Rork said.
An arts council will also take place at the recreation center in June and in August, along with a blood drive and the summer recreation program.
A Cape Vincent staple will also be returning to the village this summer.
The Roxy Hotel and Bar will be reopening with new ownership this spring.
Tyler F. Weese officially closed on The Roxy back in early February, and had its soft opening on April 20, and they have some exciting plans for the summer, including plenty of live music.
“We’re going to try to do some music festivals, have some bands in the back deck,” Mr. Weese said.
Mr. Weese said the versatility of The Roxy is something that separates it from other restaurants.
“What people don’t realize, yeah, it’s a hotel, it’s a bar, it’s a restaurant. You can call me and book anything you want,” he said. “We have a patio, we have a balcony, we have a dining room ... that’s great for reservations. And we can seal those off for private events, for meetings, whatever it is, but the bar will always be public.”
As for what to expect in the Cape this summer, Mr. Weese from The Roxy said there is a lot going on.
“Expect a lot of block parties, expect a lot of music, a lot of wine tastings here,” he said.
And then there’s one of the most important Camp Vincent events, the French Festival.
The French Festival, which will take place the weekend immediately following the Fourth of July, will be a French Festival unlike any other, organizers said.
“If July 4 is Monday, and the following day would be my farmer’s market, which this year is going to be much more eventful anyway, because we were going to be having exhibits and demonstrations with every farmer’s market this year,” Ms. Stumpf Rork said. “We hope to put something in Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be our usual block party with Yukon, and then for the French Festival, it’s going to be a jam-packed week already.”
The French Festival has been a staple in Cape Vincent for over 50 years and is something north country residents look forward to every year.
To contact Cape Vincent Parks and Recreation to reserve properties they run, call 315-654-3795 ext. 8.
