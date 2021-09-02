CAPE VINCENT — The village of Cape Vincent is once again applying for the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and local leaders are hopeful this year they’ll come out on top.
The competitive grant program, run by the state of New York, offers a $10 million investment to at least one municipality in each of the state’s 10 economic development regions annually, to be spent on a variety of public and private projects to improve the town’s downtown core.
The village of Cape Vincent applied the last time the DRI opened, in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic paused the initiative in 2020, but the 2021 program has expanded to cover the gap. This year, the state is offering two $10 million grants per region, with the option for one locality to receive the entire $20 million available.
Communities that win the DRI competition will have a steering committee with a state representative established. Privately held businesses with projects selected by the committee can have between 30% and 40% of their project costs covered, while public projects can receive a higher share of grant funding.
On Wednesday night, village and town of Cape Vincent officials, local business owners, residents and grant writing professionals hired by the town and village gathered at the Cape Vincent Recreation Park Pavilion to discuss this year’s application, what is expected and what the next steps are.
Jay Grasso, president of G&G Municipal Consulting, said he’s excited for the possibilities this year. In 2019, Potsdam was the north country DRI winner, and Cape Vincent was the runner-up.
“For a first-time application, that’s unheard of,” Mr. Grasso said.
Mr. Grasso said he and Scott M. Burto, the village’s in-house grant writer, have heard a lot of feedback from the DRI steering committees about the strengths and weaknesses of the village’s 2019 application, and are confident with a few tweaks, this year the village has a good chance of winning the competition.
On Wednesday, Mr. Grasso asked for local business owners with property in the downtown core of Cape Vincent to submit their information and work with him to develop a proposal.
Projects to be considered should be large, with a cost above $100,000, and should represent a significant upgrade to business capacity, offerings, or draw.
Local arts and culture projects are also important, and Mr. Grasso said he wouldn’t dream of submitting a DRI application that doesn’t include at least some arts and culture investment.
Owners should be ready to start the projects they wish to get funding for within two years, and should have a clear plan for how to come up with their portion of the project funding.
Mr. Grasso said nobody who applied in 2019 has pulled out of the project, and the only projects that aren’t being considered again this year have already been done by the property owner themselves. He said that presents an important advantage for Cape Vincent’s next application.
“What’s going to be that spark is that you guys already have a lot of investment coming in privately, and the state wants to see that,” he said.
Cape Vincent is also working on a local waterfront redevelopment plan to revitalize its waterfront near Market Square Park and East End Park, something Mr. Grasso said can be wrapped into the DRI application to make it even stronger.
Mr. Grasso asked any community members with potential projects to get in touch with him at jay@ggprocess.com or by phone at 585-368-8866. He said the timeframe for these applications is short, and he would like to have potential projects identified by Sept. 10.
Once the application is submitted, Cape Vincent will hear back from the DRI committee within a few weeks, and a decision on which municipality won will be communicated by mid-November.
Cape Vincent has some competition for this year’s DRI. Nearby Clayton is applying for the first time, and other north country villages like Massena, Canton, Lowville and the city of Ogdensburg are all preparing to apply again as well.
In the previous four rounds, the cities of Plattsburgh and Watertown and villages of Saranac Lake and Potsdam won for the north country.
Mr. Burto said the expectation is that, if the Cape Vincent application is approved, it could take up to a year for projects to begin.
Private business owners should be prepared to get quotes and prepare their projects starting in late December or early January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.