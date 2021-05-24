CAPE VINCENT — There are some big upgrades in the works for the village waterfront, and the first step will be to rework the village green and Club Street waterfront.
After a listening session with village and town residents on May 18, waterfront design and engineering firm Edgewater Resources presented initial draft ideas in another meeting on May 19. There, Gregory J. Weykamp, president and director of Design for Edgewater Resources, and landscape designer Ben Gladstone presented their initial sketches for the redesign of the village’s downtown waterfront to a group of about 50 residents.
They presented three designs, with varying degrees of development, and a number of pieces that could be adjusted as the town sees fit and the projects advance.
Mr. Weykamp said bluntly that Cape Vincent’s downtown waterfront is unappealing. Along the main downtown waterfront along Club Street, where the ferry and town dock are, abandoned buildings and aging industrial infrastructure make for an unclear and somewhat off-putting approach, Mr. Weykamp said.
“Some of those slips out there, I wouldn’t put my boat in,” he said. “I’m a boater, I cruise, and if you cruise you’re going to want to go to another place with a nicer dock, power available, and where you can do different things.”
Mr. Weykamp said another issue is how the town proper, with the shops and main drag of Broadway Street, are invisible from the water.
“So what we want to do is open some of those views up and people can see it and say, ‘Hey, lets go there,’ from the water,” he said.
Mr. Weykamp’s first suggestion to improve the downtown region did not strictly focus on the waterfront. Instead, he suggested narrowing Broadway Street itself. Currently, Broadway is a two-lane, two-way road with a 30-mile-per-hour speed limit for most of its run through the village. Along each side are two, 15-foot-wide parking lanes. Mr. Weykamp said those parking lanes are nearly twice as wide as they should be, which makes the road take up more valuable space and encourages motorists to drive faster.
“The road is 53 feet wide, you can have the same exact vehicular capacity if it were about 30 percent narrower, which costs 30 percent less money and adds more green space, for about 30 percent more cool stuff,” he said.
The idea of narrowing the road struck some residents as concerning because of the volume of vehicles that fill downtown Cape Vincent in the summers. One resident asked if, with some downtown spaces disappearing, he would like to see another parking lot opened nearby to account for the lost spaces.
Mr. Weykamp warned against adding any more parking, and said no matter how many spaces are made available for visitors, there will always be parking problems downtown.
“I assure you we will never ever solve the parking problem to everyone’s satisfaction,” he said. “I’m worried more about empty parking spaces taking up valuable land in October than I am about someone in the summer not being able to find the closest spot.”
Mr. Weykamp said adding walkways into the reclaimed space along each side of Broadway Street, or other options depending on the area being redeveloped, would connect the village’s asset at East End Park, which is seeing its own multi-million dollar renovation, with the heart of downtown.
Out in the water, Mr. Weykamp mentioned that the village and town could develop some sort of plan to enclose the current harbor region by connecting the existing breakwater with the shoreline, likely on the western side of the ferry dock. Mr. Weykamp said there are a number of ways to do this, but extending the breakwater would be expensive, inconvenient for ferry riders and likely complicated because of the federally regulated St. Lawrence Seaway that runs through those waters.
If Cape Vincent were to develop their harbor appropriately, they could achieve Safe Harbor status, which allows municipalities to access more funding for waterfront projects and enjoy other perks.
“We do want to be a safe harbor, because that’s an Army Corps (of Engineers) designation and we’d get some additional funding, but we want to do it in a way that’s smart and affordable,” he said.
Mr. Wekyamp then presented concepts for a shorter-term redevelopment project that the village could begin working on as soon as possible.
The village currently owns the former Captain Jack’s restaurant and a white house next door on Club Street. By demolishing those properties, they could open up a significant amount of downtown waterfront for development.
Mr. Weykamp stressed that his plans presented Wednesday are preliminary, but after demolishing those two properties along the waterfront he suggested installing floating docks and a small boaters services building along the waterfront in their place. He also suggested removing the existing village dock and replacing it with another floating dock.
The advantage to floating docks, Mr. Weykamp said, is they move with the water levels and can be removed when the winter sets in, extending their longevity.
Further inland, Mr. Weykamp suggested the village, if they follow through with the narrowing of Broadway Street, extend the size of the village green into that reclaimed space.
He also presented two more radical options for redevelopment. Both called for the demolition of the former Breakwater Gallery building and marina on Club Street, currently owned by a private citizen. Mr. Weykamp said, if the village is able to purchase that property or work with the owner in partnership, they should build a town marina on the site.
The most highly developed version of Mr. Weykamp’s plans called for the village to extend the ferry dock and turn the existing village dock into an L-shaped pier that would protect the harbor inside.
“One of the things I recommend is that you build in phases,” he said. “Maybe you start with thirty slips in your town dock, and then you move out as you go. One of the nice things about floating docks is you can keep adding onto them.”
Mr. Weykamp also mentioned the possibility, years down the line, for the village to acquire the houses currently in the triangle between Club and Gouvello Streets.
“That’s not something I’m suggesting for now, but maybe 20 or 30 years down the line you may be in a different place with those properties,” he said.
For now, the town and village governments of Cape Vincent, through a specially appointed steering committee, are working with Edgewater Resources to refine the plans and develop a path to move forward. Already they have more than $1.2 million in funding for the projects secured.
The Edgewater Resources team will return to Cape Vincent in the coming months to present a more refined plan for redeveloping the village’s waterfront with a timeline and specific funding goals.
