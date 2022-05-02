CAPE VINCENT — The coming fiscal year is proving to be a busy one for the village, as more than $5.5 million flows through its hands to the various waterfront and downtown renovations in the works.
With a tax rate of $6.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value for village owners, the average $100,000 home can expect a village tax bill of $650. That’s all in the latest budget, passed by the village Board of Trustees last month.
Village Mayor Jerry D. Golden said the slight 1.75% property tax rate increase is necessary to cover the costs of doing business as inflation metrics stick around 6%.
“With the (Consumer Price Index) over 6%, it makes it pretty hard to avoid a tax increase,” he said. “It was very modest, I think. The average homeowner sees an $11 increase in their taxes over last year.”
The village will bring in $416,244 overall from property taxes next year, about $12,000 more than last year.
Much of the extra money is going to employee salaries, Mr. Golden said.
“We tried to be generous,” he said. “We tried to keep up with everything that’s going up. Our DPW and part-time law enforcement people both took relatively good increases.”
Much of the village’s budget has remained the same as years prior, with most of the village’s efforts dedicated to this year’s construction projects.
The village has a busy construction season ahead of it. Plans to renovate East End Park and rebuild the seawall along the shoreline will see the village’s shoreline protected from further flooding, and rebuilt to appeal to visitors and residents. Overall, $3.58 million in state aid is coming into Cape Vincent this year, with another nearly $800,000 in grant funding, to cover costs for those projects.
It’s one of the larger renovation projects in Cape Vincent, part of a grand redesign that’s been in the works for years.
East End Park will be enlarged, with new parking, floating docks, seawall reconstruction and a deep-water dock that can accommodate larger ships. A large pier-like structure with greenery and stormwater drainage will be installed where the park’s current wharf is now, would offer more parking and parkland on the water. The entire project, when it was outlined in early 2021, was budgeted around $3.8 million, but Mr. Golden said costs have increased and grants have been secured to cover the additional roughly $800,000 in costs.
The mayor said he is excited to see such a significant chunk of the park project set up for this year, but there’s also a sense of anxiety.
“We started seeing the flooding issues in 2017, got hit again in 2019, and that’s when we got the REDI funding,” he said. “It’s been tough with all the bidding and permitting process, it just takes so long to get everything in line.”
Mr. Golden said he and the rest of the village are excited to see things get done, with contractors in line and a clear path forward now.
“We’re excited to get these projects moving forward, completed and allow people to enjoy the waterfront,” he said.
