CAPE VINCENT — Town and village residents have been invited to attend two public meetings, set for Tuesday and Wednesday, to discuss plans for developing the local waterfront.
According to a news release issued by both the town and village governments, both entities have been working on plans to develop and improve the local shorelines along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.
To move these plans forward, the town and village have hired Edgewater Resources as project consultants on possible improvements that can be made. Along with Edgewater Resources, the town and village governments will host two meetings this week, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays in the Recreation Park Center.
Tuesday’s meeting will be to take community input and gather ideas for areas of investment. At Wednesday’s meeting, the Edgewater Resources team will present two or three design options.
Anyone who is unable to attend, or who would prefer to avoid in-person meetings, is invited to join the forums virtually. More details can be found at townofcapevincent.org or villageofcapevincent.org.
