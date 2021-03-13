CAPE VINCENT — The village unveiled its draft police reform plan Tuesday, which features few changes to actual police policy.
After months of protests against police brutality across the country, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order in June of last year requiring any New York state municipality with a police force to draft a police reform and reinvention plan by April 1, or lose access to state funding.
“We have to address the tensions and lack of trust between our communities and the law enforcement that serves them,” Gov. Cuomo said in a news statement announcing the initiative.
In an 18-page draft, Cape Vincent police officials described the village police department, laid out a mission statement and a set of policies and procedures that village officers must follow.
Mayor Jerry D. Golden said the reform process for the village was more of a “housekeeping” exercise than anything else, and the village didn’t establish many new rules.
“We put it together with some things that we were practicing, but didn’t have in a written document that was voted on and approved,” he said.
The Cape Vincent Police Department is a small, part-time agency with five officers, all of whom are current or former employees of other area police departments, including the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown police and state police.
They are responsible for enforcing the New York state penal code, vehicle and traffic laws, as well as local ordinances in the village. Officers walk beats downtown, monitor traffic in the village and respond to emergency calls within the village.
In 18 pages, the draft reform plan covers a number of topics that the Cape Vincent officers regularly engage with, including use of force, crowd management, community engagement, training, citizen complaints and enforcement procedures.
Cape Vincent police officers, according to the draft plan, are trained and certified by the Municipal Police Training Council, and after taking the Basic Course for Police with at least 11 hours of use of force and deadly physical force training, also receive 21 hours of in-service training annually, as well as continued training in other related programs like defensive tactics and firearms.
The department also has a use of force form, which must be completed by an officer every time an officer uses force in the line of duty, reviewed by the department’s Officer in Charge Shaun Cuddeback and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office. The department also submits a monthly use of force report to New York state.
Officers are also provided with three hours of crowd management training and ongoing yearly in-service training. Officer Cuddeback said that training is particularly useful when the department is working events like the Cape Vincent French Festival.
The reform document also states that village police receive implicit bias training and have implicit bias prevention policies built into department procedures.
“The take on it right now is that, no matter what you’re doing, how you look at people, whether you want to or not, is going to have some effect on how you treat people,” Officer Cuddeback said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Beyond the Basic Course for Police Officers and village-provided training, a New York state mandated training program for all law enforcement officers, Officer Cuddeback said at Tuesday’s meeting that Cape Vincent officers also receive a significant amount of training from the other departments they are employed by, which allows for the relatively small force to access new and specialized training programs they may not otherwise have access to.
“Thankfully, most of our officers work for larger agencies, so we’re going to be able to rely on them for a lot of basic training and upkeep we need to maintain our skills,” he said.
Those outside agency-provided training courses cover de-escalation techniques to reduce the likelihood an interaction with a community member becomes violent.
According to the reform document, the police department has made community policing a priority by serving as a “highly visible fixture” at the annual French Festival, at parade events, school visits, foot patrols and public meetings. The reform plan states that officers also regularly participate in outreach events to connect members of the public with police officers one-on-one.
“Community policing is a priority in our patrol procedure and members of the public are welcome to interact with your officers at any time,” the document reads.
The department also employs problem-oriented policing practices, where officers consult crime statistics, data mapping and call frequency information to decide where to focus policing efforts according to the reform plan.
One topic that Officer Cuddeback said the Cape Vincent police department has been unable to tackle is restorative justice, where law enforcement and legal agencies facilitate a meeting between a criminal offender and a victim, sometimes with other community members as well, to discuss why the crime happened and how the offender can be appropriately punished.
“That is hard for us to do on our village level,” Officer Cuddeback said.
The police reform plan states that the Cape Vincent police department has always accepted complaints from the community over the conduct of its officers. Those complaints are investigated by the officer in charge and presented to the village mayor. If both officials agree the complaint warrants investigation, it will be referred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the county district attorney and state police. If the Officer in Charge is the subject of the complaint, the village mayor will take on sole responsibility for investigating the issue.
Mayor Golden said since he started working with the village government in the early 1990s no formal complaints have been filed against village officers to his knowledge.
“I’m really not aware of any formal complaints made against any of the police officers in the village,” he said. “We’ve had maybe a few comments about just minor issues, so I think that’s really commendable.”
In October 2020, the village posted a survey online asking residents to answer 31 questions about their opinion of the Cape Vincent Police Department. The survey was open for just over 10 weeks, and seven village residents submitted answers.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Officer Cuddeback said he would have preferred to see more responses, but he was thankful for the input that was provided.
“I’m glad we got something,” he said. “At least it gave us an idea as to what people are thinking.”
Those seven responses were largely positive, and most respondents noted they have had minimal contact with village police in the last year. Only one respondent noted they had any formal contact with the department within the last year, and five noted their interactions with village police had been informal or off-the-clock conversations.
Officer Cuddeback said none of the responses to that survey were very surprising, and it appears that the main issue most residents have is with traffic and speed enforcement.
“Quite honestly, I think we do the best we can right now with the amount of coverage that we’re able to provide,” he said.
Officer Cuddeback noted he and his officers will pay attention to community reports of hot-spots for speeding, and if he notices an area where many people are driving too fast, he will park there to catch speeders. However, he said he doesn’t write many speeding tickets.
“This is a seasonal community, we rely on people coming back here and I don’t want to scare somebody away because they were listening to a song and got a little bit of a heavy foot on the gas,” he said. Instead, he said he frequently gives out warnings, and has noticed that people typically listen to those warnings.
The Cape Vincent Police Department is asking for residents to submit any comments they may have about the reform plan to their office before the draft is presented to the village Board of Trustees for final approval on March 23.
Residents can find a full version of the draft plan, as well as a recording of Tuesday’s public meeting at www.villageofcapevincent.org/departments/police.html. Anyone with comments can email them to capevincentpolice@centralny.twcbc.com.
Mayor Golden said that while he doesn’t anticipate many more people will have input at this point in the process, he welcomes any further input.
“We’ve done our due diligence and met all the state requirements,” he said. “I think we spent more time on this than many other communities trying to solicit input from their citizens.”
