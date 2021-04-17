CAPE VINCENT — The village Board of Trustees formally adopted the budget for the upcoming year and will raise property taxes by about 1.75%.
The new village property tax rate will be $6.39 per $1,000 of assessed property value, meaning a $100,000 house in the village will have a property tax bill of $639.
Overall, the village budget for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year calls for $5,344,547 in spending — more than $1 million less than last year’s budget.
A vast majority of the village’s budget this year is dedicated to Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, projects to improve and protect the shoreline. The largest revenue line in the village budget is from the state’s REDI grant, for a combined total of $4,487,600, or 84% of all village income.
Mayor Jerry D. Golden said the village board put together the budget this year with the expectation that they will have to make their contributions to those projects. There are seven REDI projects underway or planned in the village: the Market Street sewer replacement, the East End Park renovations, seawall rebuilding on Point and Real streets, as well as upgrades to the village dock, boat ramp and the Esseltyne public dock.
“We are aware we’re going to have some expenses for the REDI projects coming up that we anticipate will be done in this budget year,” Mayor Golden said. “We are responsible for percentages of those costs so we want to keep some money aside to pay for those.”
Local governments are typically required to provide 5% of the cost of a REDI project, either in direct financial contribution to the project or in-kind services, which can include contributions of labor and materials.
The village expects to raise $404,409 from property taxes this year and $200,000 from sales taxes. That’s about as much as the village budgeted for in the 2019-20 Fiscal Year — the last one before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Mayor Golden said the village board is going into the upcoming fiscal year cautiously after seeing a slight drop in revenue last year due to the pandemic.
“We obviously hope for better,” he said. “Things weren’t that horrible last year, we ended up better than we budgeted for on sales tax.”
Another issue Mayor Golden said the board took caution on was state aid. Last year, New York state threatened to cut aid payments to all local governments by 20% as the state faced a multi-billion dollar budget gap. Federal aid came in early this year to replace much of that lost revenue and cuts have since been scaled back.
The village budget calls for $4,000 in state aid from mortgage taxes, and $53,000 for state CHIPS aid, which supports town and village street maintenance departments.
“We tend to err on the side of caution, what we really believe will be there,” he said. “If other resources get funded, then next year we’ll choose to reflect that in the tax rate and lower it; I have no issue with that.”
The village also anticipates it will sell about $40,000 worth of unused property it currently owns at the sites of the former waste treatment plan and former water tower.
“I’ve always wanted to try to get that back on the tax roll of the properties that the village doesn’t really need,” Mayor Golden said.
The village also added some funds, about $9,000, to the police department budget to finish the police garage project they’ve been working through for about four years. The mayor said the village had expected to receive a grant from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York to complete that last year, but the state shut down those grant programs when the pandemic began impacting revenue streams.
Mayor Golden said he’s heard that DASNY is back up and running, distributing grants it oversees again, and he’s hopeful that they’ll be able to finish the police garage this year.
“There’s a little work left over there — tile work, some lockers, bathrooms,” he said.
The village law building, which houses the police department and rents out a space to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, is also set to receive about $36,000 in renovations this year. Mayor Golden said the building needs to have its heating and air conditioning systems replaced.
“That building is probably 15 or 20 years old now, and both of those have outlived their usefulness,” he said.
The village budgeted $20,975 overall this year for tourism and tourism-based grants, down from nearly $46,000 in 2019-20. The mayor said that’s entirely because the village still expects it will see less tourism this year because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions.
Additionally, the village added about $5,000 to their street maintenance accounts, which Mayor Golden said will be used for work on some village-owned streets and parking lots. He said the additional funds are there in the event that the state cuts its CHIPS grant contribution this year.
Mayor Golden said the board put this year’s budget together with the pandemic in mind, while also wanting to ensure the village continues to provide quality services and improvements.
“I was very conscious that a lot of people have lost income because of COVID and have had some difficulties financially, so we did our very best to try and keep their costs down,” he said. “It’s their money.”
