CAPE VINCENT — Homeowners in Water District 7 in town chose not to establish public water infrastructure in their neighborhood in the special election held over the weekend.
On Saturday, 179 votes were cast, with 99 votes against the measure and 80 votes for it.
Town Supervisor Edward Bender said that after the vote was counted, the village was made aware that a grant for the project was available that could have been used and may have cut the costs residents were expecting to face if the infrastructure was put in place.
“The grant wasn’t rejected, because we never heard about the grant until after the vote,” he said on Wednesday.
On Aug. 3, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, announced that Cape Vincent would be a recipient of a loan of more than $7 million from the USDA Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. At the same time, the town of Massena also received over $4 million from the program.
“This funding will help these communities improve water quality, increase well access, and finance water main improvements,” Rep. Stefanik said in the statement announcing the funding.
Mr. Bender said that many people who live in the seventh water district are seasonal residents and weren’t willing to take on additional bills for homes they don’t live in year-round.
“A lot of people out there are part-time, they’re summer residents and things like that,” he said. “That’s why they thought it was too expensive, for the time they were going to be using it.”
Residents expected that, if the measure passed, they would have been saddled with a $200 per month water and sewer bill. Mr. Bender said that while he wasn’t sure if the grant would reduce that monthly bill, he hopes it would do so.
Currently, the seventh water district is the only one in Cape Vincent that does not have access to public water. Residents rely on private wells or shore pumps to deliver water to their homes from the underground water table, or from Lake Ontario.
Mr. Bender said that he would be interested in bringing the issue back to a vote again, with the knowledge that the $7 million grant from the USDA would help cover the costs of installation and maintenance.
