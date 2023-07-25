WATERTOWN — A Cape Vincent woman is accused of falsifying time cards and stealing more than $49,000 from her employer.
Alicia R. Countryman, 39, of Fox Creek Road in the town of Cape Vincent, was charged Friday by city police with first-degree falsifying business records and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.
Police said Countryman audited her time card by adjusting the times she arrived and left work to defraud Ward and Coalter Dental, 825 Washington St., of pay for which Countryman was not at work to receive.
Police further allege Countryman stole cash deposits from Ward and Coalter Dental totaling $49,279 when she did not make the deposits into the business’s account.
Countryman was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
