Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A Cape Vincent woman is accused of falsifying time cards and stealing more than $49,000 from her employer.

Alicia R. Countryman, 39, of Fox Creek Road in the town of Cape Vincent, was charged Friday by city police with first-degree falsifying business records and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

