WATERTOWN — Candidate Michelle Capone thinks her 23 years working in business development will be an asset if she is elected to the City Council.
A city of Watertown resident for more than 20 years, Ms. Capone, an active community volunteer throughout her career, has focused her efforts on growing the north country economy.
That’s why she’s running, she said.
“At this time, I think it’s the right time to be involved in the decision-making process,” she said.
Ms. Capone is one of seven candidates seeking a four-year term to the City Council in the June 22 primary. Four candidates will go on to the general election.
She thinks that the city needs to continue to invest in fixing city streets and water and sewer departments.
She noted that the city will start losing millions of dollars in revenue from its hydroelectric contract with National Grid, so the city should look to alternative energy to replace those revenues.
She’d look at making across-the-board cuts that could be done and ways for further growth in the city. The city has helped cut red tape for small businesses downtown and has fostered growth with the city’s bigger employers.
“I think there’s lots of opportunities for growth,” she said.
More should be done to get rid of blight and do something with brownfield sites that have environmental issues in the city, she said.
She thinks the city has such a natural asset as Thompson Park, with the city’s new pool, a splash pad, Zoo New York and its trail system but more should be done to promote and market it. She sees that too much negativism exists that can sometimes hold back where the city could be in the future.
“I think we need to be better cheerleaders for the city,” she said.
Michelle Capone
Age: 46
Profession: Director of regional development for the Development Authority of the North Country
Education: Indian River Central School, 1993; Jefferson Community College, 1995; SUNY Geneseo, economics, 1997; SUNY Oswego, master’s degree in small business administration
Family: Single
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.