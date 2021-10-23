WATERTOWN — Michelle Capone says her 22 years experience in the development of housing, small businesses and municipal projects sets her apart from the other four City Council candidates she’s running against in November.
Working as the Development Authority of the North Country, she’s been involved with business planning, budgeting, reading and preparing financial statements. She’s also has served on numerous boards of nonprofit organizations over the years.
“It comes from my 4-H days,” she said explaining her involvement in the community and her running for council.
She thinks residents should have a “positive” attitude about the city if they want people to come here to live.
“I’d be a positive voice,” she said.
As a planning board member, Ms. Capone said she will be glad when a long overdue zoning update is completed because many of the zoning laws now on books are antiquated, she said.
She believes that the city’s site plan review should be streamlined because it can take three months for a project to go through the process.
She also calls for a one-stop shop that could provide such information as information on where to get business loans, a listing of real estate agents and how to building permits.
“It would make it easier,” she said. “We have these alphabet soups and you don’t know where to call to get these resources.”
She also thinks that the city should finally get state approval for its Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan that would help connect downtown with the Black River.
Ms. Capone noted that Clayton has a LWRP in place and it helps that municipality with receiving state funding.
While she thinks the city’s new website is an improvement, she noticed that its introductory page includes video of a snow-covered Watertown and downtown without any people in it.
She thinks the website could serve as a marketing promotional piece if it showed Watertown without snow and pictures of people enjoying outdoor seating at downtown restaurants or at the downtown farmers market.
She agrees to use $22 million in American Rescue Plan funding for fixing streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure projects.
Ms. Capone, hearing about communication problems among council members, said there’s a perception that there’s a lack of transparency in city government that must be fixed.
She would like to see the city have two pools opened and would replace the Flynn pool on the city’s north side with a splash pad.
Michelle Capone
Age: 46
Profession: Director of regional development for the Development Authority of the North Country
Education: Indian River Central School, 1993; Jefferson Community College, 1995; SUNY Geneseo, economics, 1997; SUNY Oswego, master’s degree in small business administration
Family: Single
