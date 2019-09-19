ALEXANDRIA BAY — An accident between a bicycle and a car in the Town of Alexandria resulted in injuries and a medical evacuation.
According to Cheryl VanBrocklin, second assistant chief of the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, the accident took place at about 4:30 p.m. near the rest area between Goose Bay Road and County Route 1 on State Route 12.
A medical evacuation helicopter was called to the scene, however, no information was available as to the severity of the injuries of those involved. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.
Route 12 continued to be closed into the evening as state police continued the investigation and no further details were available.
