WATERTOWN — A driver was injured and a car caught fire in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at South Massey and Stone streets.
Eric Moore, an acting captain with the city Fire Department, said firefighters extinguished the blaze in the engine compartment of a green Honda in about a minute. The front of the car was scorched and smashed as a result of an accident with a black Dodge truck at about 1:45 p.m., a collision which Mr. Moore said caused the fire. The driver’s side of the truck was damaged.
Mr. Moore said he was not aware of the cause of the accident. The other driver was not injured in the collision.
“There was at least one person taken by an ambulance,” to Samaritan Medical Center, Mr. Moore said.
