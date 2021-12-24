WATERTOWN — The city fire and police departments were rushing to the scene of a crash on Arsenal Street just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The crash occurred on Arsenal Street near St. Anthony’s Church. A white sedan appeared to have hit another vehicle from behind. The other car had been removed from the road and several witnesses were attempting to assist the driver of the car, which had a smashed up front end, before the fire department arrived.
Drivers should avoid the area.
