ADAMS CENTER — A car accident sent one person to the hospital on Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into the porch of a house.
The injuries were not life-threatening, however the driver was transported to Samaritan Medical Center, according to Fire District Commissioner Joe Burk.
Commissioner Burk also said that it appeared as though the driver had also hit a mail box.
The cause of the accident was not immediately known.
