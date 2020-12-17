PAMELIA — A car was engulfed in flames Wednesday at the Circle K on Route 342, but it appears no one was injured.
Crews from the Pamelia Fire Department responded to the parking lot shortly after 4 p.m., where a Ford compact car was on fire off to the side and away from any gas pumps.
The driver of the vehicle was safe, and crews were on scene for about an hour, putting out the flames and working overhaul.
A fire investigator was also called to the scene.
