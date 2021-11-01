WATERTOWN — A driver received four tickets for allegedly going the wrong way on I-81 in Pamelia Monday afternoon, hitting one vehicle.
At around 2:45 p.m on Monday, police responded to reports of a car driving the wrong way on I-81 northbound. The driver then allegedly hit another car before leaving the scene of the accident.
The driver was issued tickets for going the wrong way on a one-way street, leaving the scene of the accident, failure to use designated lanes, and crossed hazard marking, according to state trooper Christie Wilson.
There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.
