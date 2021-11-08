THERESA — A car hit a bear in the village of Theresa on Monday evening, killing the bear, but not injuring anyone in the vehicle.
According to Adam Powell, a friend of the driver on the scene, there was at least one fire truck, two rescue trucks and two ambulances as well as a “bunch of volunteer firefighters.”
The driver of the vehicle, Ruth Kelly, hit the bear on County Route 46, and was then able to drive the car to Mr. Powell’s house before the car stopped working in the driveway.
Mr. Powell said that there was at least $3,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.
State troopers were called to get the bear out of the ditch.
