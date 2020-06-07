DEFERIET — Village officials will hold a car parade in honor of village residents who are members of the Class of 2020.
Members of the Board of Trustees along with village Mayor Janet M. Zando and fire department members will meet at the fire station at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and parade past the homes of graduates. Graduating from Carthage Central High School are Isaac Eakins, Kelsey Marshall and Paige Schneider. Lexi Smith recently graduated from Clarkson University.
