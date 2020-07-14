CHAMPION — An occupant of a vehicle that rolled over Tuesday morning was found about five miles away from the scene.
Deputies responded to 36210 Jackson II Road in Champion shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident. According to the sheriff’s office, the crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.
Fire departments and EMS were called to a location on State Route 3 about five miles away from the scene, where an occupant was found. The occupant, unclear if it was a driver or passenger, was treated by first responders and taken to Carthage Area Hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies have been to the hospital to interview the subject and the investigation is ongoing.
