Carleton Island Villa has new owner

The Carleton Island Villa has a new owner. Ronald Clapp of Florida purchased the historic building on Tuesday. Alec Johnson/Watertown Daily Times

CAPE VINCENT — The Carleton Island Villa has a new owner, a man who has a vision to see it restored after 70 years of abandonment.

Charles Millar, who with his brother William, have owned the villa since 1987, finalized the sale to Ronald Clapp on Tuesday.

