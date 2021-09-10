CARTHAGE — After a public hearing at the August meeting, the village Board of Trustees adopted a local law to amend the village code concerning the restrictions on dogs at public events.
The amended code removed the term therapy dog and in its place define exemptions of the ordinance as “a guide dog, hearing dog, service dog, working search dog, detection dog, ward dog or any other dog that may be utilized by law enforcement agencies.”
Village code prohibits dogs in general from being at public events such as parades or festivals.
