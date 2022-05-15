CARTHAGE — Seeing a young man walking down the road, wet and battered, many passed without offering any assistance. But not one young lady.
Adelia M. West, 11, was playing with her sister, Alacia M., outside their West End Avenue home April 9 when she saw a young man walking on the opposite side of the road, her mother Jennika M. West said.
Mrs. West said the man only had on a life jacket and wet pants, having used his shirt as a tourniquet for his leg wound.
“Adelia came running in the house and said, ‘Mom come outside there’s a man outside and I think something’s wrong with him,’” she said. I went outside and yelled to him to see if he was OK. He turned around and said, ‘No.’ I called him over and called 911. My family got him seated and wrapped him in blankets until help arrived.”
Adelia, a Carthage Middle School fifth grader, said she did not know what to think when she first saw the man.
“I knew something was wrong,” she said. “He didn’t look OK.”
The man, Michael Zapalac, said he was in a kayaking accident.
“By the time I saw her I had two major lacerations in my leg, one of my pant legs got ripped off, and I was using my life jacket as a shirt and my shirt as a makeshift bandage for my leg,” he said. “I was walking down the street towards my apartment and tried to flag down several drivers for aid. I couldn’t get anyone to stop until Adelia saw me walking down the road. I kept walking but, to my understanding, she stopped playing outside, rushed in to tell her mom, and even tried to assist getting towels when her mother and father stopped me to help.”
Mr. Zapalac had attempted to stop his kayak as it neared the dam. The anchor caught his leg, tipping him out of the kayak and he went over the dam. He was sent to a Syracuse hospital for treatment and released the next day.
Kelly J. Scott, second vice president for the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Auxiliary Unit 789, learned of the incident through a shared social media post. Mrs. Scott, who is also chair of the Children and Youth Committee, nominated Adelia for the Youth Good Deed Award sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Department of New York.
“The goal of the award is to highlight our youth who go above and beyond without the thought of personal gain — the innocence of youth — and resonate that to other young people to do the same; encourage helpfulness and friendliness,” Mrs. Scott said.
The national award, established in 2002, is presented to a young person 17 or younger who demonstrates a physical act of valor, such as performing the Heimlich maneuver; performing CPR, administering first aid or rescuing from fire or water peril.
Mr. Zapalac, who serves in the Army and is stationed at Fort Drum, supported the nomination for the award.
“I was extremely lucky that Adelia took action as I was 1.7 miles from my apartment and I’m not sure if I would have made it the full way as I was in relatively bad shape,” he said. “She stopped when others drove by.”
Mrs. West said she was proud of her daughter.
“She amazed us,” Mrs. West said following the award presentation on May 4. “She knew to come tell us.”
Mrs. West said Mr. Zapalac was shivering and probably hypothermic.
“She did the right thing,” said Adelia’s father, Leon R. West.
Mr. West said he was amazed the kayaker had survived going over the dam since the river was high at the time and that there were a lot of sharp rocks in that area.
“I was just happy to help someone,” Adelia said.
