Carthage announces kindergarten registration procedure

CARTHAGE — Due to school being closed, the Carthage Central School District requests parents of children who will be attending kindergarten in the fall to complete a brief, online pre-screening questionnaire by Friday, May 15.

Links:

n Black River Elementary pre-screening form: http://wdt.me/BRKindergarten

n Carthage Elementary pre-screening form: http://wdt.me/CKindergarten

n West Carthage Elementary pre-screening form: http://wdt.me/WestCarthageKindergarten

Those who need support to complete the registration form may contact the main office of the school your child will attend. Black River Elementary, 315-773-5911; Carthage Elementary, 315-493-1570; or West Carthage Elementary, 315-493-2400

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.