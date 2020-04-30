Carthage announces kindergarten registration procedure

CARTHAGE — Due to school being closed, the Carthage Central School District requests parents of children who will be attending kindergarten in the fall to complete a brief, online pre-screening questionnaire by Friday, May 15.
n Black River Elementary pre-screening form: http://wdt.me/BRKindergarten
n Carthage Elementary pre-screening form: http://wdt.me/CKindergarten
n West Carthage Elementary pre-screening form: http://wdt.me/WestCarthageKindergarten
Those who need support to complete the registration form may contact the main office of the school your child will attend. Black River Elementary, 315-773-5911; Carthage Elementary, 315-493-1570; or West Carthage Elementary, 315-493-2400
