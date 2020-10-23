CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees, through an agreement with the Teamsters Local 687 and on behalf of the Department of Public Works employees, has designated Tyler Pominville for the position of acting water superintendent.
According to the resolution adopted Oct. 19, in the event the superintendent is away from the facility, the acting superintendent will take charge and receive a pay increase in an amount of half the difference between the superintendent’s pay and their own wage rate.
Historically the village has paid an acting superintendent when the water superintendent has been on vacation for at least one week.
