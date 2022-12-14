FARGO — A man, a business and a community were all celebrated at the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce annual Business Awards Dinner.
Following the dinner at the Belva’s Sahara Restaurant, three awards were presented.
Bridgeview Real Estate was selected for the New Member Spotlight award. The real estate agency opened an office on Bridge Street in West Carthage in the spring adding to their offices in Watertown.
Co-owner Jennifer Flynn said they were pleased to be part of the Carthage area community.
“It is important to be in the Carthage area and we look forward to being part of family events,” she said, noting the community asked them to locate in the area. “The opportunity fell into our lap and we took advantage of it. We want to keep expanding.”
“We want to thank the businesses which supported us,” said Lori O’Brien her business partner. “Thanks to Carthage Savings and Loan and the chamber for help with our opening. The community has been very welcoming.”
Due to the lack of resources for the summer lunch program at the Twin Villages recreation programs, local businesses and organizations teamed up to provide the service. For that reason, the business awards selection committee chose to present all those involved with the Community Impact award. Receiving the honor are Augustinian Academy for lending its kitchen facility for preparation of the meal and Carthage Savings and Loan, T.F. Wright Foundation, Community Action Planning Council, Carthage Elks Lodge 1762, Fuller Insurance Agency and Lydia Young Law Offices for funding the program.
Carthage Central School District Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo explained the importance of the summer meal program as well as why the school board decided to approve funding to once again offer free meals throughout the school year.
“It has always been a priority for schools to ensure that all of our students receive at least one, if not two hot and nutritious meals each day,” the superintendent said. “This became even more obvious during the pandemic.”
She explained that the school provided bagged meals to all families during the closure period and then through an USDA grant meals were provided once school reopened. That program lasted two years and ended at the start of the summer. Many groups advocated in vain at the state and federal level to continue the program.
“The loss of the federal funding also impacted the CPAC and the ability to fund summer programs to feed our students,” she said. “People everywhere are continuing to advocate for this to be looked at again, but in the meantime, we as a community need to work together to find ways to make sure our children have access to nutritious, healthy foods.”
Joanne Lazore, director for the Carthage summer recreation program, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for those responsible for providing meals during the summer.
“The Community Action Planning Council has been providing lunch and snacks since before I became a part of the program,” she said. “COVID caused a lot of devastation around the world and right here in our own little community of Carthage. We saw rec closed for a summer and then open the following summer with many rules and regulations. For the first time there was a cap on the number of children who could attend. We went from 35 children a day last year to 60 a day this year! CAPC has seen the number of children that have been fed over the years due to their summer lunch program. They were as devastated as I when the funding was not there to support this program for the children. That is when all of you came together and were instrumental in making sure the children were provided for. I can tell you the children ate and drank this summer because of you. As I look out, I see all of you, and I see the hands and feet of Christ at work. May He continue to bless you with open eyes, open minds, open hands and open hearts so you can continue to do his work. And may He bless you with a spirit of generosity, kindness, humility and compassion. I pray this with a thankful heart for each and every one of you. I saw your heart and may you feel mine knowing I saw you make a difference in the lives of children every single day this past summer.”
Looking toward the future Adam Fuller spoke of creating a Carthage Community Fund, similar to the Six Town Fund in the Adams area through NNY Community Foundation, through which money could be drawn from for such community programs. Mr. Fuller said he and Mr. Sligar had brainstormed on the idea.
“We could build an endowment to benefit the community for beautification, playground equipment, park benches — the options are endless,” Mr. Fuller said, asking for individuals, businesses or organizations to donate.
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Business Person of the Year award to Carthage village president G. Wayne McIlroy.
The long standing village president, received three nominations including one from the village clerk’s office which noted the extent of his involvement and the impact on the community.
Village clerk Kristy O’Shaughnessy, presented the award reading from her nomination.
“Wayne has dedicated over thirty years of his life serving our community on the village of Carthage board as trustee and president,” she said. “Wayne was elected Village President in November of 1998 and has continually been re-elected to the position for which his term expires the end of this year.”
She pointed out that Mr. McIlroy represented the village on many boards including the Carthage Industrial Development Corporation, Carthage Development Group, Village Loan Fund Committee (formally the Economic Development Corporation of Carthage), Carthage/West Carthage Water Pollution Control Facilities Board, Carthage/West Carthage Joint Water Board, Jefferson County Stormwater Collation, and River Area Council of Governments.
“Wayne has served as a key board member on these boards and has diligently worked with several community members to date,” Mrs. O’Shaughnessy pointed out. “The boards have assisted businesses with many projects including restoration of 252 State Street, the Buckley Building, Carthage Free Library, Zero Dock Street Restaurant, Caskinette’s, Pleasant Night Inn, Meadow Brook, and Carthage Area Hospital to name a few. Many of these projects would not have been possible without the commitment of the volunteers like Wayne who serve on these boards.”
The village clerk noted that during his tenure as president, the community endured tragic historic events including the State Street fire, flooding and the pandemic.
“Wayne personalizes any crisis that occurs within our community,” she said.
According to Mrs. O’Shaughnessy, during the 12 million dollar joint Water Pollution Control Facilities project, one of the engineers referred to the honoree as “Mr. Carthage.”
“Wayne has a wealth of knowledge and true devotion for the Greater Carthage Area which not only includes the village of Carthage, but the towns of Champion and Wilna and the village of West Carthage. The residents and businesses within this community are extremely fortunate to have such a motivated individual advocate for them. It has truly been an honor and privilege to work with such a community oriented and one of a kind dedicated individual.”
Given his chance to speak, the business person of the year related his devotion to the community having grown up in West Carthage when it was greatly undeveloped and moving to Carthage as an adult. He said he got to know people in surrounding areas when the school district centralized in 1954 and through his job at the A&P.
Humbly, Mr. McIlroy accepted the honor “On behalf of all of all us — all in the audience who serve on boards. I have enjoyed working with all of you in the Carthage community.”
He thanked the people who work in the village departments and singled out Deborah Pierce, former West Carthage clerk and joint water board secretary and Mrs. O’Shaughnessy.
“It’s been a pleasure,” he said to Mrs. Pierce. “You made a difference.”
“Kristy keeps me straight — going in the right way,” he said. “She is very educated but also has common sense. We argued some but came to a conclusion.”
During his opening remarks, prior to dinner being served, Robert Sligar thanked the chamber’s sponsors who make the events including the holiday parade with Down Beat Percussion and fireworks possible.
Esther Reape chaplain for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 Auxiliary gave the dinner prayer asking for blessing to those who make a difference in the community.
A basket raffle and 50/50 raffle were held with proceeds going to Carthage Central School Backpack program which provides food to families in need over the weekend and during school breaks. Michael O’Shaghnessy won the $118 from the 50/50 and donated it back to the cause.
Attendees were also encouraged to take a backpack provided and fill it with donations for the fund.
