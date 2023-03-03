CARTHAGE — Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce are seeking nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year.
The chamber president urges people to submit nominations.
“If you know someone, nominate them, there are well deserving people who have not been nominated,” said Tina Lanier, chamber president. “Too many people in the community are not getting the recognition they deserve.”
On behalf of the Elks lodge, Robert Sligar agreed that there are many deserving people in the greater Carthage community.
“The recognition goes to anybody who makes the community better, making Carthage a community of choice, making people want to live here,” he said. “A strong candidate is someone who makes the Carthage area a great place to live.”
The award is made on the basis of “citizenship” or “contribution in the civic or social welfare activity.” Entries will be judged on five key areas — citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication and motivation. Emphasis will be placed on community activities or involvement by the nominee during the calendar year 2022. But significant accomplishments from past years may be included as additional supporting evidence.
Nominations of individuals in a paid capacity and whose contributions are part of their duties will not be considered nor will posthumous nominations.
The same rule applies to those who are not paid, but implied obligation exists to perform such acts or contributions. Rather, the attention should be directed to those who act in a volunteer capacity, with dedication and
a motivation to contribute without any thought of any award. Persons previously nominated who were not selected can be re-nominated.
The review board has the right to waive the award in any year where it is felt that a suitable nominee has not been presented. The judgment of the review board is final.
Nomination forms for the Citizen of the Year award are available online at carthageny.com as well at the chamber office. Nominations along with supporting evidence such as news clippings, must be submitted no later than Friday, March 10. The nomination may be sent to the Citizen of the Year Committee, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 S. Mechanic St., Carthage, NY 13619-0166.
The award dinner will be held on April 26 at the Elks Lodge.
Past recipients of the award include Ann Adams Gates, 1981; Robert M. Miles, 1982; Dorothy W. Clark, 1983; Peter J. LaBarge, 1984; Richard C. DeWan Jr., 1985; Pauline J. Sullivan, 1986; Paul C. Herger, 1987; Bruce H. Rounds, 1988; Marilyn A. Homan, 1989; Laura M. Prievo, 1990; Rochelle H. Waite, 1992; no nominations in 1993; Judy E. Shirley, 1994; William Skye, 1995; no winner selected in 1996; Robert C. Rich, 1997; Ronald R. Roch, 1998; Joann Lazore, 1999; Joanne Sligar, 2000; Russel Maurer, 2002; Richard T. Novy, 2003; Jennie Busch, 2004; Christopher Lorence, 2005; Teri Ellis, 2006; Bradley Good, 2007; Mary Ann Margrey, 2008; Joyce Miller, 2009; Mary Beth Renaud, 2010; Bruce Hazen, 2011; Terrence L. Roche, 2012; Darlene A. Jensen, 2013; Nancy Rome, 2014; F. Amy McEathron, 2015; Lorna R. Swan, 2016; Lynn M. Thornton, 2017, Penny Ellis, 2018, Anne Rohr, 2019; Robert Sligar, 2020 and Sean McHale, 2021.
