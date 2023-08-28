CARTHAGE — Although the Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary Board of Directors decided not to hold an annual meeting this year, they did hold its raffle and honored a Senior Volunteer.
In addition, the auxiliary made a $10,000 donation to the hospital for the purchase of an anesthesia machine.
“We are always happy to do whatever we can do to help the hospital,” auxiliary board president Yolanda Skvorak said.
Jane Jenkins won the $50 raffle and donated half of the winnings back to the auxiliary. Lea Marolf won the 6-foot diameter handmade mandala afghan made and donated by Mary Vaerewyck.
The auxiliary board expressed thanks to all who supported the raffle as well as those who purchased geraniums and plants. The annual plant sale was “very successful sale and it is one of our best fundraisers,” said an auxiliary spokesperson.
JoAnn Houston has been named 2023 Senior Volunteer of the Year. According to the auxiliary newsletter, Mrs. Houston has been an active member of the auxiliary for many years. She works in the Gift Shop on a weekly basis, helps with special events and is always willing to lend a hand.
The auxiliary board president concurred. “She has been a faithful volunteer for gift shop for many years,” Mrs. Skvorak said. “JoAnn is always there to help especially with the geranium sale.”
Mrs. Houston said she was very surprised when she was presented with the volunteer award while she was at the Senior Citizens meeting in Deferiet.
“It was very nice to be recognized,” she said.
Mrs. Houston said she joined the auxiliary about 11 years ago.
“I was looking for something to do for the community,” she said, noting the auxiliary is a very important part of the community for what it does to support the hospital. “Especially the gift shop which is there for visitors and the hospital employees.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.