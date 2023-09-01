CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital’s and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center’s emergency departments were placed on diversion Friday as a precaution due to what the hospital is calling “a cybersecurity incident.”
A news release from the hospital states that at around 6 p.m. Thursday, internal information technology security software reported unusual activity.
The hospital’s IT personnel worked throughout the night to determine what had happened and to identify any impacts to the community.
They also say that most services at Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn in Ogdensburg, and all satellite facilities are currently operating as they should.
There is no indication that patient privacy and security has been compromised, but the hospital is urging patients and partners in the healthcare community to monitor and report suspicious activity and to pay attention as the investigation goes on.
“We understand the concern this incident may cause and to assure our community that we are taking every step necessary to protect privacy and security and maintain all healthcare services,” the news release states.
The hospital is experiencing intermittent issues with their phone system as well and they are asking those that are unable to contact the hospital through the normal method to call the nursing supervisor at 315-778-4069.
The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the state Department of Health, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services have all been notified.
Updates will be provided on their website and Facebook as more information becomes available.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.