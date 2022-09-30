Carthage Area Hospital Foundation funds $5,000 request

CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation recently assisted in the purchase of new cleaning equipment to include a carpet extractor, floor polisher and electric scrubber for Carthage Area Hospital’s environmental services department totaling $4,951.65.
“Keeping any business clean requires the use of specialized equipment,” said Christopher Hadley, environmental services manager. “In health care, this equipment is critical for the health and safety of patients, staff and anyone using our services. The equipment we previously had lasted us several years beyond its life expectancy, however, it needed to be replaced. Having this new equipment directly impacts the bottom line. Perception is everything and this equipment will help us ensure our team of highly-qualified staff can do the best job possible in keeping Carthage Area Hospital clean and safe.”
