CARTHAGE — First, Carthage Area Hospital secured designation for a rural health clinic, which needed to be achieved before the 2020 Census.
Now, it is moving ahead with its plan for a new, consolidated campus, building a facility to house a new hospital along with four remote clinics.
In continuation of the hospital replacement project, Carthage Area Hospital will be expanding its footprint with a new attachment to its Walk-In Clinic/RHC site. This will allow for expanded primary care services in the area. Expected completion of the clinic is set for fall 2021.
CEO Richard Duvall has said the economic impact of the new campus will sustain the hospital for the next 40 years and will spur other economic development in the area. As previously reported, this is between a $60 million and $70 million program coming to Carthage.
“This is just preliminary stuff,” said Taylour L. Scanlin, Carthage Area Hospital Foundation and Marketing executive director. “We needed to get that designation before we could even move forward with a brand new hospital campus, so now what that does is it helps our reimbursement rates as a Critical Access Hospital, so this is really just part of the plan to process and starting to kind of expand that.”
Earlier this week, the hospital transported several modular structures over to the site where the Carthage Walk-In Clinic is currently located at 22075 Constitution Drive, causing those who passed by to wonder what was happening.
In response, Carthage Area Hospital issued a short release to let people know what was happening and remind them it’s all part of the plans for the new hospital structure. One of these structures was a temporary structure relocated from River Hospital in Alexandria Bay. According to Ms. Scanlin, the future of the structure is to be determined, but will involve expanding the hospital’s primary care footprint.
As far as the overall hospital project is concerned, Carthage Area Hospital applied for USDA financing and is waiting for an answer on the pre-application, and what that will be. According to Ms. Scanlin, an answer should hopefully be provided by the summer.
Once the new hospital is built, all primary specialty care clinics would relocate to that structure, but right now, Carthage Area Hospital is just focusing on expanding primary care on that site where the walk-in clinic is currently located — it’s just an attachment, more or less, Ms. Scanlin said.
