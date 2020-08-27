CARTHAGE — A Carthage Area Hospital surgeon who has published serval articles in his medical field of expertise but now has ventured out to another genre publishing a children’s picture book.
Dr. Nata Parnes Orthopedic surgeon has published more than 45 studies in leading professional journals and books. Currently he is working on an autonomy book which will be targeted towards medical and paramedical students.
“The Magic Tooth Train,” available online through Amazon ion Kindle for $2.99 or paperback $9.49, is co-authored and illustrated by Thomas A. Burton of Syracuse.
When his oldest daughter, Shira, refused to brush her teeth as a child, Dr. Parnes created the story of a magic train which travels to “stations” — teeth picking up pieces of food left behind and brushing away stains and germs.
“After hearing it she fell in love with the story and started brushing her teeth regularly,” he said.
After sharing the story with his friend the book became a reality.
“Brushing your teeth as a daily routine twice a day is at extreme importance,” the author said. “As a parent, I understand the very common challenge between parents and young children to get their kids to brush their teeth and I was hoping that this story which helped me with my own child will help other parents and their kids.”
At this time the book is only available online but the authors are working to have the book available in stores.
Dr. Parnes does not have concrete plans for another children’s book.
“If another idea comes to me, I’d love to,” he said of penning a second children’s book. “I deeply enjoyed writing and publishing ‘The Magic Tooth Train’ and I learned a lot from both processes. I would like to deeply thank my friend, the co author and illustrator of the book, and hope to keep working with him in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.