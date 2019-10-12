CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital will host its annual Think Pink Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St. The free luncheon is part of the hospital’s Community Engagement series and is held in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Kathy Staunton, Elizabeth Wende Breast Care mammography technician, and Carly Draper, a registered dietician at the hospital, will be the keynote speakers.
In addition, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a sale of luminary bags to be used in a cancer awareness event set for Oct. 25 in the Village Green Memorial Park.
The luncheon is free but seating is limited. RSVP to Dave Gunderson, Community Engagement Series coordinator, at 315-519-5214 or dgunderson@cahny.org. Reservations may also be made online at carthagehospital.com/thinkpink.
