WATERTOWN — Carthage-area officials are continuing to pressure Jefferson County for a different solution to house a number of Department of Social Services clients they say have become a nuisance to the community.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the county Board of Legislators’ Health and Human Services Committee, West Carthage Mayor Scott M. Burto and Champion Town Councilman James Uhlinger implored the county to speed up work on the region’s housing and poverty issues, which they said contribute to the problems they’re experiencing in West Carthage.
For months, Mr. Burto and other area leaders have repeatedly spoken up about problems caused by the residents of the Pleasant Night Inn on North Broad Street. They’ve said the residents, many of whom are housed there under agreements with county DSS for emergency housing, have made area business owners uncomfortable, caused a significant increase in emergency calls to the inn and have lowered the quality of life for nearby residents.
“As of late, we’ve had a number of issues at our businesses,” Mr. Burto said.
He said there recently was a weeklong stretch during which village police were called to respond to issues at nearby businesses once or twice every night.
The West Carthage Village Board of Trustees recently passed a resolution to hold business owners liable for unwarranted fire service calls made from their properties.
The owners of the Pleasant Night Inn could not be reached for comment. Court records indicate the business was recently sold to a limited liability company owned by Ghanshyam R. Patel, who is one of the parties in the sale. Property records also indicate the company took out a mortgage on the hotel for $575,000 on Jan. 21.
Mr. Burto said that housing people in the care of DSS — people who typically need additional resources — in a village miles away from the agencies that offer services isn’t helpful either.
“The system that we have now isn’t working,” he said. “It isn’t providing them the services they need to get help. Our community doesn’t have the services they need, and locating them here isn’t helping them or us.”
Jefferson County DSS has historically worked with local hotels and motels to provide emergency housing to at-risk residents. If someone comes to DSS with an urgent need for housing, the department can put them up in a hotel that has agreed to provide available space for an agreed-upon price.
Last year, a rooming house in Watertown that provided more permanent housing to DSS clients, and a motel that provided emergency housing, both abruptly closed. In 2020, the Rainbow Motel north of Watertown, which also provided emergency housing, burned down. The result was a significant lack of emergency housing in the immediate Watertown area.
DSS officials started placing people in hotels and motels as far away as Gouverneur, just across the county line into St. Lawrence County.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Legislator John D. Peck, R-Carthage, who represents the town of Champion, said he respects the situation West Carthage has been put in.
“Certainly this is an issue that was foisted upon the village of West Carthage after circumstances within the city of Watertown and other placement facilities that we had for homelessness closed last year,” he said.
Mr. Peck said homelessness, and assisting people who are at risk of losing their housing, is relatively new in Jefferson County. The county has long relied on the stock of cheap, temporary housing units provided by aging motels and rooming houses, and as that has dried up, the issue has been compounded. He said things are on the path to get worse, too.
“There’s certainly chatter that as courts open up more and the end of the moratorium on evictions, there could be more homelessness that we’ll experience in the coming months,” he said.
Mr. Peck said the residents at the Pleasant Night Inn are there because there is truly no other place to house them, an issue that officials are working to correct.
“I think it certainly is incumbent upon all the resources that we have and our agencies to work a little harder, and faster if possible, to develop resources and ability to help respond,” he said. “This is an issue that is going to be with us for some time, and not every community has the resources to respond.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.