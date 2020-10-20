CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Rescue Squad is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the CARS parking lot, Riverside Drive. Community members and organizations are welcomed. Call 315-493-2443 to reserve a spot. Local fire departments have been invited.
