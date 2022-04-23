WEST CARTHAGE — The village has renewed its contract with Carthage Area Rescue Squad to allow the squad to staff the West Carthage Fire Department Station 2 and store a basic life support ambulance at that location.
Last year, the squad began utilizing the former Champion Fire Company station on Route 126 in the hamlet of Champion in order to reach a corner of its coverage area and reduce response times.
“We were able to utilize the Champion crew 14 times last year,” said Amanda L. Henry, the squad’s chief of operations. “We plan on covering it with volunteers or sporadically when scheduling allows.”
The ambulance squad, which covers the towns of Champion and Wilna, has mutual aid from the Natural Bridge and Harrisville ambulances in the northern part of the coverage area. To the west, Lewis County Search and Rescue provides aid in coverage.
In the southeastern section, there had previously not been that overlay.
The original one-year agreement with the village required CARS to pay an annual fee of $9,000 to use a portion of Station 2.
However, due to reduced income amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the rent would have caused financial hardship for the ambulance squad, so the village agreed to allow the continued use of the station at no cost.
“We (the village board) all agreed that it has been a great benefit,” Mayor Scott M. Burto said. “The town has helped with the upkeep of the building.”
He added that without the cost of rent, he hoped CARS could have the station manned more often.
“It has been beneficial to reducing response times,” the mayor said.
Champion Town Supervisor Brian S. Peck agreed.
“It is important as a community that we all work together,” he said. “EMS as a whole is in crisis with varying levels of service. With consolidating the West Carthage substation to include the ambulance we are committed to having a good level of service there. Carthage Area Rescue Squad was hit hard through COVID and if rent would have deterred them from having a paid person there, then it is a very small price to pay for that level (of service) in the town of Champion.”
Chief Henry said she is pleased to be able to work with the village and the town to continue the agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.