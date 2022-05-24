CARTHAGE — Carthage High School’s Army JROTC Comet Battalion excelled during the Army’s formal review called the JROTC Program Assessment on April 22. Because of their outstanding performance, the battalion was again designated an Honor Unit with Distinction program, the Army’s highest unit award for JROTC programs. The Army’s Cadet Command assesses all Army JROTC programs every three years. The battalion first earned the Honor Unit with Distinction rating at their initial Army Formal Inspection in 2007 and as maintained this prestigious rating ever since. The Honor Unit with Distinction rating places the Comet Battalion in the top 25% of the Army JROTC units nationwide. This year, the inspection team was led by Anthony Ivey, from Cadet Command’s 2nd Brigade JROTC office located at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Mr. Ivey stated that the Comet Battalion’s score of 99.5% is the highest score any Army JROTC program he has evaluated this year.
During the inspection, Mr. Ivey and his team conducted a thorough review and assessment of the program. Instructors from Clarkson University’s Army ROTC program evaluated the battalion’s drill and color guard teams. Both teams displayed their marching and discipline proficiency by earning perfect scores in their detailed drill and color guard routines.
The battalion also had to provide two 30 minute briefings to Mr. Ivey. The first briefing given by the battalion staff was on a continuous improvement project. The staff identified a problem facing the battalion in September and put together a plan to fix the problem. This year the staff chose to increase cadet community service hours and projects. Mr. Ivey was extremely impressed with the briefing and execution of the improvement plan.
The second briefing was on the battalion’s service learning project for this school year. The battalion’s service learning team chose to raise money for an organization called Flags4Vets whose mission is to raise enough money every year place an American flag at the gravesite of every veteran in America. Comet Battalion cadets sold 250 American flag lapel pins and raised $1,250 for the organization. The second part of the project will take place in May when cadets will help the American Legion plant flags at the gravesites of all veterans at the Carthage Fairview Cemetery and support American Legion Memorial Day ceremonies at 10 different local villages and cemeteries with a color guard. Mr. Ivey was equally impressed with this briefing and complimented the cadets on the thoroughness of the briefing and value to the community of the project.
Finally, Mr. Ivey evaluated the academic component of the program a by reviewing portfolios of 10 cadets and asking them detailed questions about the JROTC curriculum to ensure the program is being taught according to Army standards. Again, the cadets excelled in this area receiving a perfect score. Mr. Ivey was particularly impressed with the academic knowledge and teamwork the cadets displayed. He felt the academic component of the program is especially strong and is executed exactly the way the Army intended.
After he completed his assessment, Mr. Ivey told the Carthage JROTC instructors, LTC (Ret) Thomas Piroli and 1SG (Ret) Anthony Angelo that he was very impressed with the cadet leadership, teamwork, and knowledge of the JROTC curriculum. He was extremely impressed with their well-rehearsed and professional quality briefings. He also congratulated both the school and local community for their strong support of Army JROTC and its mission to motivate young people to become better citizens. He was very pleased with the school administration’s 100% commitment to the program.
Mr. Piroli, the program’s Senior Army Instructor, praised the key cadet leaders and staff for their performance during this challenging assessment including cadet Lieutenant Colonel Fiona Walker (Battalion Commander), cadet Command Sergeant Major Will McIntosh, cadet Major Joshua Curtis (Executive Officer), cadet Major Derrick Jiang (Training Officer), cadet Captain Natalie Collier (Personnel Officer), cadet Captain Camden Laursen-Carr (Supply Officer), cadet Captain Gavin Lajoie (Public Affairs Officer), cadet First Lieutenant Corey Decker (Service Leaning Team Leader), and the following service learning team briefers: cadet CPT Alyssa Balbuena, cadet First Lieutenant Shira Parnes, and cadet First Lieutenant Rory Kilbride.
LTC (Ret) Piroli expressed thanks all 150 members of the Comet Battalion for their hard work over the last few months in preparation for the JPA and congratulate them on a superb performance and for being members of a successful team and prestigious organization—job well done.
