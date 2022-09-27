CARTHAGE — About 160 Augustinian Academy alumni from the Class of 1950 through the 2022 eighth grade graduates and guests gathered for the last time for a full-school alumni banquet.
The honor classes included 1972, the last senior graduating class, celebrating their 50th reunion; the Class of 1967, celebrating 55 years and 1962 at 60 years.
According to alumni banquet committee member Tamara Avallone Charette, this was final reunion to include all classes however individual classes would still gather.
A 1970 graduate, Norman L. Trembley Jr., now of Hamlin, said after 30 years of not attending, he has been to the alumni banquet for the past three years.
“I’m disappointed in myself for not attending more,” he said. “I’m sorry it’s not going to carry forward. I wish someone would step up and continue it.”
He said he had a wonderful time at the reunions he attended.
“It was a wonderful time reminiscing with friends I grew up with,” Mr. Trembley said. “We reconnected like there was never any gap in time. Now, I savor our connections.”
Prior to this year’s banquet, Bishop of Ogdensburg Terry R. LaValley said Mass at St. James Church which featured the Knights of Columbus Father John Cosmic Council 291 Fourth Degree Color Corps.
