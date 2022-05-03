CARTHAGE — This year parochial schools throughout the United States celebrated Catholic Schools Week keeping with the theme — “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
“Catholic Schools Week provides an opportunity to celebrate Catholic Schools,” said school principal Mary Ann Margrey. “At Augustinian Academy, it provided us time to celebrate faith, family and service.”
At the school, a lot of things happened the week before mid-winter break.
The school week started off with Kindness Day with several student caught in the act of random acts of kindness. The eighth-grade boys delivered Singing Valentines for 25¢ each. They donated the proceeds to the Sisters of St. Joseph.
“It was a small way to thank them for their contributions to Augustinian Academy over the past 136 years,” said the principal.
Everyone “went to the beach” on Tuesday with beach ball volleyball during physical education.
As it turned out, Beach Day was the coldest day of the week according to Mrs. Margrey.
The third and fourth graders hosted a fun hour Wednesday, raising $162 which they donated to the people of Ukraine due to the loss of their homes and possessions during the war. Students dressed up in clothing from the different decades according to their grade level for Decade Day.
The USA was celebrated on Thursday with everyone wearing red, white and blue. In honor of the Olympics, the seventh and eithth graders hosted a mini-Olympics during the gym classes for the younger students.
As has happened several times in the past, the scheduled eighth grade versus faculty volleyball game was postponed due to a snow day on Friday.
Dressed in 1950s style, fifth graders, from left, Gabe Felix, Joey Sherman, Jane Welch, Matthew Clarkson and Alex Kimball celebrated Decades Day. Photo provided
Third grader Owyn Weaver was one of several students recognized for their acts of kindness during Catholic Schools Week at Augustinian Academy. Photo provided
Pre-kindergarten teachers Talitha Workman and Katie Weekley getting into the spirit for Red White and Blue day and the school Olympic Games. Photo provided
Fifth grader Matthew Clarkson participating in the fun hour of games hosted by the Augustinian Academy third and fourth grade classes. Fourth graders Kayden Pate and Abigail Workman are overseeing the game. Photo provided
