CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees has adopted the Designation of Digital Version of Zoning Map as its Official Zoning Map.
A digital version of the current village zoning map, dated 2008, was finalized Jan. 19.
The updated version will be more easily posted on the village website and other internet sources including the Jefferson County website. The village Planning Board has reviewed the digital map and attests zoning district boundary lines and designations match the current paper map and that no changes have been made with the digital version. Going forward, any printed version of the zoning map will be derived from the digital version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.