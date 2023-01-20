Trowbridge named Carthage trustee

Trowbridge

CARTHAGE — Having been elected as village of Carthage president during the November elections, Michael F. Astafan stepped down as village trustee in December.

The village received letters of interest to fill the vacant trustee position from Sean McHale, John S. “Jack” Trowbridge and Kathleen Latremore. During a Dec. 13 special meeting, the board interviewed the three candidates in executive session.

