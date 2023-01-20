CARTHAGE — Having been elected as village of Carthage president during the November elections, Michael F. Astafan stepped down as village trustee in December.
The village received letters of interest to fill the vacant trustee position from Sean McHale, John S. “Jack” Trowbridge and Kathleen Latremore. During a Dec. 13 special meeting, the board interviewed the three candidates in executive session.
Following an executive session at the Jan. 17 regular monthly meeting, it was decided to appoint Mr. Trowbridge to the position for the term to end at the December organizational meeting.
According to Mr. Astafan, during the process, Mrs. Latremore withdrew herself and Mr. McHale would have had to step down as commissioner for the Carthage Wilna Fire District board.
“Kathy always wants to do what is best for the village,” the village president said of the former trustee. “She was not sure if she wanted to commit to the position long term.”
Mr. Astafan said both of the other candidates would have been good for the position; however the board felt Mr. Trowbridge would have more time to commit to the board.
“I think he will be a good fit and offer good support to the board,” the village president said. “A fresh, new face is always good. Jack has shown interest over the years and now has the time to commit.
Mr. Trowbridge, a lifelong resident of Carthage, said he was interested in serving as trustee since he is now retired and wants to be more involved in the community.
The Carthage Central School graduate retired after 35 years with National Grid.
“After retirement, obviously I have more time available,” he said. “So it is a good time to get involved in our community and to learn more about the village I have chosen to live in. My father was a committed volunteer. He believed strongly in our village and I have always wanted to give back in some way. Being a village trustee is a way I can do that — get involved and understand more about the workings of the village.”
Mr. Trowbridge said is a lifetime resident and community member with interest in the inner structure of the board and the village as a whole.
He feels the greatest concerns for the village are “downtown revitalization and economic growth and to clean up blight in our community.”
To address these issues, he feels the board should “attempt to attract new business work with other communities.”
Mr. Trowbridge, who is an independent, is undecided as to whether he will put his name on the November ballot.
“Being my first time on this board, I will decide that at a later date,” he said. “I am interested in learning all I can and being a positive part of the process.”
The new trustee has been involved with Elks and Knights of Columbus as well as previously serving on the Carthage Area Hospital Board.
Mr. Trowbridge and his wife Tammy have two children and four grandsons. Their son Jordan and his wife Janelle live in Carthage and their daughter and son-in-law Janelle and Gil Pearsall live in Springfield, Va.
