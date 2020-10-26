CARTHAGE — At the Oct. 19 meeting, the village Board of Trustees authorized the Department of Public Works Superintendent to contact Kimco Steel to remove scrap steel from the DPW barn. In addition the company will leave a dumpster for the future collection of scrap steel which Kimco is currently paying $40 per gross.
The superintendent was also tasked with designing a plan for employees to be on call more in the interim until employees are hired to replace vacant positions. Current employees will receive on call compensation, providing they report to work when they are called.
The board also approved three DPW/Water Department employees to attend NYCOM Virtual Public Works Training School at a cost of $69 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.