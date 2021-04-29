CARTHAGE — Based on information provided by the water superintendent, the village Board of Trustees, approved a sewer credit for 225 Church St. in the amount of $227.83 due to a broken outside faucet. Sewer credit is usually given upon request when metered water does not go through the wastewater treatment facility.
