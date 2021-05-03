Carthage board approves use of Little League fields

CARTHAGE — The village Board of Trustees, during its April 19 meeting, approved the use of the Carthage Park baseball fields by the Carthage Little League for the 2021 season for practice and games through June 30 and the use the Field of Dreams on May 22 for a home run derby. The approval, which stipulated adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, included the use of the rest rooms which will require a $75 daily professional cleaning fee.

